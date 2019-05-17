Here's what to do in Miami this week

There's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Miami. From a live rooftop music session to a blind beer tasting event, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Live Rooftop Sessions Launch at The Citadel with Lemon City Trio

From the event description:

Live Rooftop Sessions is our new weekly music series curated by the musicians' musician, Chad Bernstein, one of South Florida's premier Latin, jazz and funk artists as well as the co-founder of Guitars Over Guns. Lemon City Trio will be gracing the rooftop for the launch event, with Nick Tannura on guitar, Brian Robertson on organ and Aaron Glueckauf on drums.

When: Wednesday, May 15, 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

PAMM's Fifth Annual Corporate Cocktail

From the event description:

We invite you to join our community of corporate supporters for our Fifth Annual Corporate Cocktail, hosted by Bar Bevy. Join other emerging professional leaders who understand the importance of the business community's commitment to the arts.

When: Wednesday, May 15, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Bar Bevy, 90 N.E. 39th St.

Price: $150

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

No Peeking: Blind Beer Tasting

From the event description:

Drinking in the dark never sounded so enticing. Our blind beer tasting takes your tastebuds on a journey through eight beers and will make you question which is your favorite once you can't see them. With a blindfold on and only the aroma and taste to guide you, what will you experience?

When: Wednesday, May 15, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 N.W. 24th St., Miami, FL 33127

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

