Hooters girl of Pembroke Pines takes top honor on consecutive nights of competition

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Winning is twice as nice for Jessica Nunez.

The 27-year-old beauty took home the coveted title of Miss Hooters of Pembroke Pines during Friday night's swimsuit and NBA-themed costume pageant.

It was the second time in as many nights that she had been crowned Miss Hooters after walking away with the top honor Thursday in Doral.

"I am completely speechless right now," Nunez told Local10.com. "I can't believe this happened again."

Nunez competed against 29 other Hooters girls in Pembroke Pines and 40 others in Doral for a chance to win one of 80 spots in this year's 22nd annual Hooters International Swimsuit Pageant.

From the moment she stepped onto the pair of flatbed trucks pressed together to create a makeshift stage in the Hooters parking lot, Nunez had the crowd enamored.

Holding an incandescent basketball and dressed in knee-high white boots, skin-tight white shorts and a white Miami Heat top that exposed her midriff, Nunez drew the most applause and loudest cheers as she strutted to the stage, proudly showing off her passion for South Florida's NBA team.

Her show-stealing costume was highlighted by a creative ode to the Heat -- a neon backdrop made to look like palm trees anchoring the word "Miami." As she turned her back, a sign reading "Miami-Wade County" paid tribute to fan favorite Dwyane Wade, who recently returned to the team after spending his first 13 seasons in Miami.

Nunez also swept the swimsuit competition, sporting a sparkly green two-piece that showcased her toned legs and flawless figure.

When it was all over, Nunez received a bouquet of flowers and donned a Miss Hooters sash. She also pocketed $1,000 over the course of both nights.

Still, winning at her home Hooters gave Nunez an even greater sense of pride.

"Just the fact that I had my co-workers here in Pembroke Pines … it made it a lot more fun with my sisterhood, and, you know, we just had a blast," Nunez said. "And that's the point of this competition, is to have a blast."

Friday night's panel of judges included Local10.com managing editor Peter Burke, former Miami Dolphins defensive end Adewale Ogunleye and Y100 radio DJ Nina Alicia.

Sable Robbert, who also works at the Pembroke Pines store and was crowned Miss Hooters International in 2016, hosted both events and knows what it's like to be in the spotlight, having previously competed in Hooters pageants at home and abroad.

"They're both super fun, but there's obviously a little less pressure hosting, but I also like hosting because I pump up the crowd," Robbert said. "I know what these contestants are going through, so I like having that knowledge to make sure that the crowd is reacting right and that the girls are feeling confident and having fun, and it's definitely a little more fun hosting without worrying about winning."

Nunez will look to carry on her winning streak on the west coast of Florida during competitions in Naples, Fort Myers and Sarasota.

Robbert, who graced the cover of the 2017 Hooters calendar, credits the experience she gained competing in local pageants for propelling her career.

"It really got me into the eyes of the marketing people to be able to compete at an international level, and without competing in these hometown contests, there would be no chance of me going to win Miss Hooters International, so I'm so appreciative for these preliminary pageants," Robbert said. "I'm so excited for the girls who placed tonight and did well tonight because they have so many really awesome opportunities with Hooters ahead of them."

If the past two days were any indication, Nunez is just getting started.

