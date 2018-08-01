Hot Wheels Legends Tour rolling into South Florida in September

MIAMI - Get ready to rev up your engines as Hot Wheels is set to bring its largest traveling car show to South Florida as part of the company's 50th anniversary.

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is coming to the Doral Walmart at 8651 N.W. 13th Terrace on Saturday, September 8.

The free event is open to all Hot Wheels fanatics from 8-11 a.m., giving everyone the chance to get a close-up look at life-size Hot Wheels vehicles and so much more.

Hot Wheels is also asking fans to bring in their own custom vehicles for an opportunity to be chosen as an official Hot Wheels vehicle. Judges at each stop will cast their votes for cars that will become part of the new Hot Wheels “Sweet 16.”

The winning car from the Miami stop will be created as a custom diecast vehicle and the owner will win a trip to Las Vegas.

In just a half-century, over 6 billion cars have rolled off the Hot Wheels assembly lines, making them one of the most popular toys in history.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.