How to get your free tickets for Museum Day on Saturday

MIAMI - About two dozen museums in South Florida will be accepting free Smithsonian Magazine admission tickets on Saturday as part of the nationwide Museum Day event.

Local10.com users can download one ticket for two people by clicking on the link for the participating museum. The Smithsonian will stop distributing the tickets at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and they are only allowing one download per e-mail address.

Here is the list of the participating museums in South Florida:

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

The Zoo Miami is at 12400 SW 152nd St., in Miami-Dade.

The Ancient Spanish Monastery is at 16711 West Dixie Highway, in North Miami Beach.

The HistoryMiami Museum is at 101 West Flagler St., in downtown Miami.

The Coral Gables Museum is at 285 Aragon Ave., in Coral Gables.

The Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is at 10901 Old Cutler Road, in Coral Gables.

The Lowe Art Museum is at the University of Miami,1301 Stanford Dr., in Coral Gables.

The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum is at 10975 SW 17 St., in Miami-Dade.

The Gold Coast Railroad Museum is at 12450 SW 152 Street, in Miami.



BROWARD COUNTY

The Young At Art Museum is at 751 SW 121 Ave., in Davie.

The Art and Culture Center/Hollywood is at 1650 Harrison St., in Hollywood.

The Deerfield Beach Old School House is at 323 NE 2nd St., in Deerfield Beach.

The Seaboard Air Line Railroad Station is at 1300 W. Hillsboro Blvd., in Deerfield Beach.

The Delray Beach Historical Society is at 3 NE 1 Street, in Delray Beach.

The NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is at One East Las Olas Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale.

The International Swimming Hall of Fame Museum is at One Hall of Fame Dr., in Fort Lauderdale.

The History Fort Lauderdale is at 231 SW 2 Ave., in Fort Lauderdale.



MONROE COUNTY

The Mel Fisher Maritime Museum is at 200 Greene Street, in Key West.

The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden is at 5210 College Rd., in Key West.

The Key West Museum of Art & History: The Custom House is at 281 Front St., in Key West.

The History of Diving Museum is at 82990 Overseas Hwy., at Mile Marker 83, in Islamorada.

The Florida Keys History & Discovery Center is at 82100 Overseas Highway, in Islamorada.







