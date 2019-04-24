James Holzhauer pushes past $1 million mark in 'Jeopardy!' streak

LOS ANGELES - Record-breaking 'Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer won his 14th consecutive episode Tuesday, bring his total winnings to more than $1 million.

Betting a bold $50,000 on the category of American History in Final Jeopardy, Holzhauer won $118,816 for a grand total of $1,061,544.

The professional sports gambler is drawing renewed attention to the classic game show not only by winning multiple times but by winning big. The average "Jeopardy!" winner takes home about $20,000.

Holzhauer has far surpassed the average with his aggressive style of play. He zeroes in on high-value questions and isn't afraid to take significant risks on Daily Doubles and in Final Jeopardy, which allow contestants to bet their existing winnings for a greater prize. Holzhauer has also shut out his other contestants with his rapid-fire trigger finger on the buzzer.

Starting in 2004, "Jeopardy!" contestant Ken Jennings became a media sensation after winning $2,520,700 over 74 consecutive appearances. But if Holzhauer continues at his breakneck pace, he could break Jennings' record in half the time. Before 2003, contestants could only compete for five consecutive episodes.

Contacted by Wired magazine this week, Jennings said he's watching Holzhauer and he's a fan.

"I'm actually rooting for James or anybody who can take a swing at that record," Jennings said. "It's bizarre to me that it's still a one-off."



