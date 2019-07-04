Joey Chestnut eats 71 hot dogs to secure 12th title

Joey Chestnut won his 12th hot dog eating contest, chomping down 71 wieners and buns, July 4, 2019, in New York City.

NEW YORK - Joey Chestnut ate 71 wieners and buns to secure his 12th title at Nathan's Famous annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

In front of a crowd of fans and facing 17 opponents, the California native came close but didn't manage to beat his own record of 74 dogs, set last year.

However, he far exceeded his nearest competitors.

Afterward, Chestnut said he was disappointed to not break his record, but planned to try again next year.

Miki Sudo had already won the women's competition by chomping down 31 hot dogs. She said she felt "wonderful" as she walked off the stage.

Spectators with foam hot dog hats, plastic noisemakers and homemade signs descended on Coney Island's famed boardwalk for the contest.

