Kodak Black faces backlash over comments about Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles radio station said it will no longer play songs by Kodak Black after the South Florida rapper tried to flirt with Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend just days after his death.

Black suggested on social media that he wanted to pursue actress and model Lauren London, who had been dating Hussle before he was killed on March 31.

"Lauren London, that baby, though. She about to be out here single," Black said on Instagram Live. "She might need a whole year to be crying and (expletive)."

Black continued: "I ain’t trying to shoot (my shot) at her … I’m saying, listen. She can do two, three years. I’ll try to be like the friend if you need to holler or a shoulder to lean on. She can call my line."

DJ Justin Credible from Power 106 FM in Los Angeles, announced the station will not be playing Black’s music.

We stand with the family of Nipsey Hussle and are appalled by the disrespectful and poor comments made by Kodak Black. With that, Power 106 will not support Kodak Black’s music. #LongLiveNip 🏁🏁🏁 — Justin Credible (@J_Credible) April 7, 2019

Black later gave a half-hearted apology to London saying he was sorry for disrespecting her, "even though he didn't."

Black is also accused of sexual assault after a South Carolina show in 2016, local prosecutor tells The State that Dieuson Octave, whose stage name is Kodak Black, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He says the rapper -- who lives in Pembroke Pines -- attacked an adult-age high school student in a hotel room after performing in Florence.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.