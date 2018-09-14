Late South Florida rapper nominated in 2 categories for AMAs

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The late Broward County rapper XXXTentacion is nominated in two categories for the upcoming American Music Awards. The nominations were announced this week.

The world's largest awards show with winners voted on by fans is based on Billboard charts.

XXXTentacion, who was shot dead on June 18 in front of a Deerfield Beach motor sports store, is nominated as favorite new artist of the year and in the favorite album, soul/rhythm and blues, category for his album, "17."

The American Music Awards air on Local 10 on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

