Limited-edition Mickey Mouse Oreos coming to store shelves

It's the first time in history that rodents have been welcomed near food.

Limited-edition Mickey Mouse Oreos are coming to your local store shelves in the near future.

While information on the cookie is being kept close to the vest, KABC reports the special Oreo will have a Mickey Mouse design on the outside with birthday cake flavored creme on the inside.

No release date has been announced, but Mickey's 90th birthday is coming up on Nov. 18.

