Lindsay Lohan's stepmother arrested on battery charge in Boca Raton

Kate Lohan, the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested on a battery charge in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Lindsay Lohan's stepmother was arrested early Friday in Boca Raton.

Kate Lohan was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail shortly after 3 a.m. on a battery charge.

She is the stepmother of "Mean Girls" actress Lindsay Lohan.

No information about the arrest was immediately available, but this isn't the first time Kate Lohan has been in trouble with the law.

She was accused of kicking a Delray Beach police officer who was taking her to jail after an argument with her estranged husband in 2016. Palm Beach County court records show she pleaded guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence and was sentenced to six months in jail, receiving credit for time served.

