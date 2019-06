Don't miss the legendary Lionel Richie when he plays his greatest hits live at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood on Saturday, July 27th!

You'll be sure to hear classics like "Running With The Night", "Dancing on the Ceiling" and of course, "Hello"!

Every online ticket purchase comes with a CD of his new album,"Hello From Las Vegas"!

The concert starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.