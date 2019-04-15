WATCH: Local 10's Eco-Hero heads to Antarctica

MIAMI - A journey that began on Miami Beach has ended in Antarctica.

Local 10’s Eco-Hero team went to the seventh continent along with high school sophomore Bela Perdomo.

Bela, who was selected as our Eco-Hero contest, is passionate about protecting the environment and has been working on an alternative to toxic boat paint.

That project won her the Eco-Hero contest. She, along with Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill and Local 10’s Kristi Krueger, headed down to Antarctica where they had close encounters with whales, seals and penguins!

