Local10.com weekend guide: Feb. 2-4

Paul Anka comes to South Florida, Panthers host Red Wings in Sunrise

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Blood, Sweat and Tears will be bringing their "jazz-rock" style -- and hopefully only tears of joy -- to the Casino at Dania Beach this Saturday at 8 p.m. But if you don't already have tickets, you'll have to settle for iTunes. The concert is sold out.

You could always head over to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, where Paul Anka will perform at the same time at the Au-Rene Theater. You probably know him from his song "Put Your Head on My Shoulders," but Anka also penned "She's a Lady" for Tom Jones and "My Way" for Frank Sinatra. Tickets start at $37.50.

Movies

The supernatural horror film "Winchester" opens Friday in theaters. Helen Miren stars as Sarah Winchester, the widow of a gun manufacturer who is haunted by the spirits of those killed by her late husband's weapons.

Sports

The Red Wings leave chilly Detroit for sunny South Florida to face the Panthers this Saturday at 7 p.m. Detroit is one game behind Florida in the standings, and a win would put the Wings at .500. Conversely, a loss would drop the Panthers, who have won two in a row, to .500.

