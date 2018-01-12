Local10.com weekend guide: Jan. 12-14

#renderJavascriptHTMLElement() #renderJavascriptHTMLElement()

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

The Sunshine Music Festival comes to South Florida this Sunday. After a day in St. Petersburg, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Mike Gordon, Hot Tuna and Galactic are among the acts to take the stage at the Boca Raton Amphitheater.

The Suffers start the festival at 1 p.m., with the Tedeschi Trucks Band closing out the day with an evening performance.

General admission is $64.95. Balcony seats are $99.95, while reserved seats cost $129.95.

Movies

Since when did Liam Neeson become an action hero? Don't tell that to fans of "The Commuter," which stars Neeson as an insurance salesman who gets caught up in a murder conspiracy after meeting a mysterious woman on a train.

Watch the trailer here:



If the kids enjoyed the 2014 predecessor based on the character of Paddington Bear, they'll love "Paddington 2." Ben Whishaw reprises his role as the voice of Paddington. Hugh Grant joins the cast for the sequel.

Watch the trailer here:



In this apparent ode to blaxploitation films of the 1970s, Taraji P. Henson stars as "Proud Mary," a hitwoman whose life begins to unravel when she leaves a boy orphaned in a job gone wrong.

Watch the trailer here:



Click below to find your nearest theater and showtimes:

Sports

The Florida Panthers will host our neighbors to the north when the Calgary Flames come to Sunrise this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Florida has lost three of its last four games, but the Panthers took care of business against the Blues on Tuesday. Fans will also get a chance to see Aleksander Barkov, who was recently named to the NHL All-Star Game.

The Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks this Sunday at 1 p.m. Miami hasn't lost a game since the calendar turned 2018, winning six in a row dating back to Dec. 30.

