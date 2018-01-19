Local10.com weekend guide: Jan. 19-21

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

One of Phil Spector's leading ladies is coming to serenade Fort Lauderdale. Darlene Love will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Parker Playhouse.

Love was a backing vocalist for many familiar 1960s songs, including the Ronettes' "Be My Baby" and the Crystals' "Da Doo Ron Ron." Her breakout performance, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," came on the 1963 holiday compilation album, "A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector," but you may recognize her as Danny Glover's wife in the "Lethal Weapon" film series.

Tickets range from $33.92 to $57.50.

Get excited! The Pointer Sisters will also be singing their hits Saturday night just down the road in Coconut Creek.

The Pointer Sisters (minus June Pointer, who died in 2006) will be doing the "Neutron Dance" at The Pavilion at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek at 8 p.m.

Tickets are still available for purchase.

Movies

Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Pena and retired U.S. Marine Rob Riggle star in "12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers." This war film is based on Doug Stanton's nonfiction book, "Horse Soldiers," which tells the story of CIA paramilitary officers and U.S. Special Forces sent to Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Watch the trailer here:



Gerard Butler and rapper 50 Cent help make up the cast of "Den of Thieves," a crime caper set on the streets of Los Angeles. Butler stars as a corrupt cop who is determined to foil a plot to rob the Federal Reserve Bank in downtown LA.

Watch the trailer here:



Click below to find your nearest theater and showtimes:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Sports

The Miami Heat will hit the road this weekend against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets, but if you're looking to stay close to home to watch your favorite South Florida sports teams, look no farther than the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

You may not have seen the Las Vegas Golden Knights before. They're the NHL's newest team, and they're visiting the Florida Panthers this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Movie and music buffs can combine their love for both Friday at the home of the New World Symphony in Miami Beach.

"Pulse: Late Night at the Movies" features music from your favorite movie soundtracks, including "Star Wars," "The Godfather" and "Superman."

The program begins at 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $55.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.