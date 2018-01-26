Local10.com weekend guide: Jan. 26-28

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

They Might Be Giants are definitely coming to the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale this Friday at 8 p.m.

Spend an evening with Air Supply at the Magic City Casino this Saturday at 8 p.m. Clearly they're not "All Out of Love" when it comes to visiting South Florida.

Last but not least, revisit Creedence Clearwater Revival in Coral Springs this weekend. Founding members Stu Cook and Doug Clifford created Creedence Clearwater Revisited, which takes the stage at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts this Sunday at 7 p.m.

Movies

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is the sequel to the 2015 film "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials."

Watch the trailer here:

Click below to find your nearest theater and showtimes:

Sports

On your mark, get set, go. Two totally different kind of races are taking place this weekend in South Florida.

The Miami Marathon and Half Marathon are scheduled for Sunday morning, but there's a whole weekend of activities centered around the main race.

The Fitbit Miami Marathon & Half Marathon Expo takes place on the two days leading up to the race -- Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Fitbit Tropical 5K is also scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Click here for the full schedule of events.

Not to be outdone, the Pegasus World Cup Invitational returns to Gulfstream Park in Deerfield Beach this Saturday. Last year's horse race came with the richest purse in horse-racing history.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the first race trots onto the track at 11:30 a.m.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

The Miami Heat also hosts the Charlotte Hornets this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Comedian Hannibel Burress, who has been the subject of recent headlines in South Florida, is scheduled for four shows at the Palm Beach Improv on Friday and Saturday night.

Friday's show times are 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., while Sunday's slate is 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 each and require a two-drink minimum.

For a family-friendly event, check out the Riverwalk Chili Cook Off in Fort Lauderdale. There you'll get to be the judge of the best chili being tasted.

The best part of this event, however, is that it's free. The Riverwalk Chili Cook Off runs Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Esplanade Park.

