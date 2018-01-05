Local10.com weekend guide: Jan. 5-7

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

South Florida will get the chance to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley's 83rd birthday when Chris MacDonald brings his "Memories of Elvis" tour to the Coral Springs Center for the Performing Arts. MacDonald is the only tribute artist hired by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform at Graceland's Heartbreak Hotel.

The Wailers, minus Bob Marley, of course, will perform Saturday night at the Casino at Dania Beach, but if you don't have tickets, you won't be able to go. The show is sold out.

Sports

The Heat host the Utah Jazz this Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Miami is off to a perfect 1-0 start to the new year, but the Heat have been wildly inconsistent throughout the first few months of the season. Can they make it 2-0 against a subpar Utah team?

Entertainment

The wise-cracking, foul-mouthed Chris Rock returns to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino this Friday at 8 p.m. in Hollywood.

Rock brings his "Total Blackout Tour" back to South Florida. It's his only appearance in the Sunshine State.

As with all of his shows, Rock has a strict no-cellphone policy, so all attendees will be required to leave them at home or lock them up until it's over.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

It's the first Sunday of the month, which means the Dream Car Classic rolls into downtown Hollywood between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Butch Patrick, aka Eddie Munster, is expected to attend. Several vehicles from the 1960s CBS sitcom "The Munsters" will be on display.

Admission is free, but vehicle registration costs $20.

