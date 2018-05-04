Local10.com Cinco de Mayo weekend guide: May 4-6

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

South Florida's largest waterfront music festival continues in downtown West Palm Beach this weekend.

The eclectic lineup features Incubus on Friday, Ice Cube and 311 on Saturday, and Third Eye Blind and Pitbull on Sunday.

Tickets are $49 per day for Friday and $54 per day Saturday and Sunday. A two-day pass is available through Friday for $76.

Jeff Daly/Invision/AP Lynyrd Skynyrd, seen here during a performance at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale in 2013, will embark on the band's farewell tour this summer.

Legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is kicking off its farewell tour this Friday in West Palm Beach, giving music lovers a run for their money. The Jacksonville-based band lost most of its members in a 1977 plane crash, but the fellas have carried on all these decades later.

Don't forget, you can get to and from SunFest on Brightline. Trains will be running until 11:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday. Cars are filling fast, so get yours today.

Movies

Anna Faris stars in the remake of the 1987 romantic comedy "Overboard." In this version, it's the woman who cons the man into believing that he is married to Faris after he falls off a yacht.

Charlize Theron once again teams with screenwriter Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman for "Tully." It is the third collaboration between Cody and Reitman, who worked together on "Juno" and "Young Adult," which also starred Theron.

By the way, AMC Theatres are once again offering $5 ticket Tuesdays. You can read all about it here.

Sports

Miami returns to Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field for a non-conference series against Bethune-Cookman.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Morris speaks to his team during practice before the 2018 season-opening series against Rutgers at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Feb. 13, 2018. Morris, who has been at the helm since 1994, is…

The Hurricanes are fighting to salvage the season in the final month of the regular season. If you haven't been to a game this season, you're running out of chances to see skipper Jim Morris in his final season on the diamond. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Entertainment

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show takes flight this Saturday and Sunday. Gone are the Thunderbirds, replaced by the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Read all about it here.

Saturday is Cinco de Mayo, one of America's favorite drinking days. Well, there will be plenty of booze flowing this weekend. We've made it easy for you to see some of the best places to be this Cinco de Mayo.

If comedy is your thing, Tommy Davidson will be slinging some jokes at the Palm Beach Improv all weekend long. The "In Living Color" jokester will have a pair of performances Friday and Saturday night and a single show Sunday.

