Local10.com Columbus Day weekend guide: Oct. 5-8

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

It's always just another day in paradise when Phil Collins stays close to home to perform in front of a South Florida audience. The former Genesis frontman, who lives in Miami Beach, brings his "Not Dead Yet, Live!" tour to the BB&T Center in Sunrise this Friday at 8 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Movies

"A Star Is Born" is getting plenty of Oscar buzz. This remake of a remake of a remake stars Bradley Cooper (who is also making his directorial debut) and Lady Gaga.

The Spider-Man villain Venom gets his own movie. Tom Hardy stars as the title character opposite Michelle Williams, who plays his ex-girlfriend.

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Sports

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- that is, it's rivalry weekend.

Miami hosts rival Florida State this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker celebrates after blocking an extra point attempt in the fourth quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Seminoles defeated Miami 20-19.

The Hurricanes haven't beaten FSU in South Florida since 2004, but the Seminoles look very beatable right now. We'll find out whether the streak ends Saturday.

Of course, if you can't make it to the game, you can always watch it on Local 10.

Entertainment

The retrofitted Miami Beach Convention Center makes its debut as it plays host to the Miami International Auto Show this weekend.

Show times are from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Columbus Day.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 or younger are free. Click here to purchase tickets.

Oktoberfest returns to Oakland Park for the 14th year. Enjoy live German music, beer and Bavarian cuisine at Jaco Pastorius Park from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $5 per person. Children 12 or younger are free.

The Boca Raton Pumpkin Patch Festival is back at Mizner Park this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be something for the whole family to enjoy, including a giant pumpkin patch and a carnival.

Admission is $20 per person and includes unlimited carnival rides, a kiddie cornstalk maze, fall photo vignettes, a scarecrow dress-up village and face painting. If you're really into it, you can pay more to pick the perfect pumpkin in the patch, decorate them in the decorating tent and enjoy pumpkin treats.

Children under 2 are free.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.