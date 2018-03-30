Local10.com Easter weekend guide: March 30-April 1

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled are joining forces Friday night in Miami. The pop star and celebrity spinster will take the stage at the American Airlines Arena at 7:30 p.m.

DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato will share the stage at the American Airlines Arena.

Movies

"Ready Player One" is the newest big screen spectacle from acclaimed director Steven Spielberg. Set in 2045, humanity has turned to virtual reality software to engage in work and play. An 18-year-old discovers clues to a hidden game that promises the winner full ownership of the software, but several obstacles stand in his way.

Watch the trailer here:



Click below to find your nearest theater and showtimes:

Sports

It's a busy weekend for sports in South Florida.

Baseball lovers can head over to Marlins Park as Miami hosts the Chicago Cubs for a weekend series. The Marlins allowed a home run on the first pitch of the season in Thursday's 8-4 loss, but they'll get three chances to reverse course under the South Florida sunshine.

The Florida Derby also gallops into Gulfstream Park this Saturday. The first race is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Last but not least, the Brooklyn Nets visit Miami this Saturday at 8 p.m. The Heat, who are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, have looked sharp in their last two games, crushing Cleveland 98-79 and Chicago 103-92.

Entertainment

"Disney on Ice" comes to the BB&T Center in Sunrise this weekend with two shows Friday, three shows Saturday and two shows Sunday. A cast of familiar Disney characters will take to the ice, including Mickey Mouse and friends, Elsa and Olaf from "Frozen" and Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."

The Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show returns to the Broward County Convention Center for the 26th year. Attendees will get the chance to see all the bells and whistles on the newest cars and trucks on the market. They'll even get to test ride popular vehicles.

