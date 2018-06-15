Local10.com Father's Day Weekend guide: June 15-17

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happening, including concerts, movies and entertainment throughout South Florida.

Music

Maroon 5 will be having their "Red Pill Blues" concert at the BB&T Center in Sunrise this Sunday. You will definitely have "Moves like Jagger" while they are performing.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Click here to get tickets.

Movies

It's time for all 2000s babies to go out to the movies because "Incredibles 2" is coming to theaters this Friday. It has been 14 years since the original debuted in theaters.

If you thought "Tag" was just for kids, think again! An all-star cast led by Ed Helms and Jeremy Renner plays an extreme version of the game we all grew up on. The only difference -- the real life version of the characters kept the game going for 30 years!

John Travolta trades in his dancing shoes for concrete galoshes in "Gotti." This biopic has Travolta playing John Gotti, a New York mobster who showed the city who was boss.

Click below to find your nearest theater and showtimes:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

For all you horror fans out there, the Florida International Horror & Genre Film Festival, also known as Negative Fest, comes to the Movies of Lake Worth this Friday and Saturday.

Friday night's feature film is "Videodrome," which is celebrating its 35th anniversary. "Dead by Midnight" is Saturday night's feature film.

Tickets range in price, but an all-access pass is your best value at just $30.

Sports

OK, so the World Cup is in Russia, but there's plenty of places to watches all the action this weekend.

Here's a list of each and every kickoff time. Don't have a favorite team? Still mourning the fact that the USA isn't a participant? Not to worry, we've got some options for you.

Entertainment

You may know him from ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown," but this weekend Frank Caliendo will bring laughs to the Palm Beach Improv. Caliendo will have one show Friday at 7:30 p.m. and two shows Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

Looking for some place to celebrate with dad for Father's Day? We've compiled a list of places throughout South Florida that are offering something for pops.

Wilton Manors is also celebrating its strong connection with the LGBT community this weekend with the return of the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade & Festival.

