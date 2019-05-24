Local10.com Memorial Day weekend guide: May 24-27

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Joe Jackson is "Steppin' Out" at the Olympia Theater in Miami this Friday at 8 p.m.

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth makes good on her canceled show in South Florida from the fall with a performance Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets from the Oct. 4, 2018, date will be honored.

Movies

Here are the movies opening this Friday:

"Aladdin"

"Aladdin" comes to life this Memorial Day weekend. Will Smith takes over the role of the genie, voiced by the late Robin Williams in the 1992 animated movie.

"Brightburn"

A familiar tale takes a dark turn in this alternative narrative to the "Superman" origin story.

"Booksmart"

Olivia Wilde makes her directorial debut about two straight-A students looking to party before graduation. Wilde's real-life romantic partner co-stars in this coming-of-age movie.

Entertainment

The Air & Sea Show returns to Lummus Park in Miami Beach this Memorial Day weekend. Ticket prices for the Saturday and Sunday affair range from $25-$65.

Eric Yutzy got a sneak preview of what it's like to fly with the Blue Angels. Check it out below.

The Fort Lauderdale Art Walk is conveniently timed with the Memorial Day weekend. Held on the last Saturday of every month, you can immerse yourself in arts and crafts from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. while enjoying a variety of food and entertainment. There's also free parking after 6 p.m. Click here to learn more.

The Boca Brewery Beer Crawl is on tap this Saturday at four Boca Raton locations -- Barrel of Monks Brewing, Prosperity Brewing, Robot Brewing Co. and Crazy Uncle Mike's. Each crawler will receive a free beer at every stop. The crawl begins at 1 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. Ticket prices are $25.

