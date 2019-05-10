Local10.com Mother's Day weekend guide: May 10-12

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Rolling Loud is back.

The three-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium begins Friday with appearances by Cardi B and Rick Ross. Saturday's lineup includes Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, while Sunday's performances include Kid Cudi, DMX and Wiz Khalifa.

If you don't already have tickets, that's a shame. General admission tickets are no longer available.

For a different genre of music, you may consider Slayer in West Palm Beach. The metal band is in the midst of its final U.S. tour, which includes a stop Saturday night at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

Last but not least, Tom Jones will also perform Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. Ticket prices range from $35 to $115.

Movies

Here's a look at this week's new releases:

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star in "The Hustle," a female version of the 1988 comedy "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels."

Yeah, so Pokemon is a movie now. Ryan Reynolds provides the voice of Detective Pikachu in the appropriately titled "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu." It actually looks kind of funny, if not a bit silly.

Entertainment

A pair of funnymen are bringing laughs to South Florida this weekend.

"Full House" star Bob Saget will take the stage at the Palm Beach Improv, while Bryan Callen, who plays Coach Mellor on ABC's "The Goldbergs" and its spinoff "Schooled," will bring his standup act to the Miami Improv in Doral.

Saget and Callen each have a pair of shows Friday and Saturday night, so if you're so inclined, you could split the acts between the nights.

Click here to purchase tickets to see Saget and here for tickets to see Callen.

