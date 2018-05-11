Local10.com Mother's Day weekend guide: May 11-13

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Get loud at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend. That's where the Rolling Loud music festival is going down after several years in downtown Miami. The three-day concert will feature performances from Wiz Khalifa, Post Malone, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, to name a few.

You can buy a three-day pass at the box office or get the Skyloft Experience by clicking here.

For something more light-hearted, James Taylor will see more than just fire and rain Friday night at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. Fans will get to hear classics like "You've Got a Friend" and, of course, "Fire and Rain."

Eddie Money will rock the Mizner Park Amphitheater this Saturday night in Boca Raton. Expect to hear plenty of his classic rock hits, including "Baby Hold On" and "Take Me Home Tonight."

Movies

Miami resident Gabrielle Union stars as a single mother who must protect her two children after the mansion of her recently deceased father is invaded by burglars.

In the spirit of "Back to School" and "Neighbors" comes "Life of the Party," this Melissa McCarthy-led comedy about a recently divorced mom who returns to college to finish her degree. It also happens to be the same college where her daughter is going to school.

Sports

The Marlins will host divisional rival Atlanta this weekend at Marlins Park. Miami has dropped four consecutive games, including Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Braves.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Entertainment

Wanda Sykes will bring the laughs to the Palm Beach Improv this weekend. She's got two sold-out shows Friday and Saturday night in West Palm Beach, so if you want to go, you'd better get there early to scrounge at the door.

The Tony Award-winning, longest-running American musical in Broadway history is coming to Miami. "Chicago," set in the gangster-laden prohibition era, has set up shop at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Click here to get tickets.

