Local10.com Presidents Day weekend guide: Feb. 15-17

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

The III Points music festival in Miami's Wynwood arts district returns this weekend. Beginning Friday and running through Sunday, Wynwood will attract the likes of Beach House, SZA, James Blake and Erykah Badu.

Three-day passes are $208. Single-day passes are $80.

Dave Mason, Frankie Valli and Michael Buble will all be performing Friday night in Broward County. But with each performance starting at 8 p.m., you'll have to choose which one is for you.

Mason will rock his rifts at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The former Traffic guitarist has shared the stage with many rock legends, including Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones.

A little farther west in Sunrise, Buble will perform songs from his new album at the BB&T Center.

Valli will team up with the Four Seasons for a performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Last but not least, the Alan Parsons Project will perform on President's Day evening at the Parker Playhouse.

Movies

A trifecta of movies opened Wednesday, just in time for the Valentine's Day crowd.

Alita: Battle Angel

Happy Death Day 2U

Isn't It Romantic

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Sports

Miami baseball begins a new era under first-year head coach Gino DiMare. The longtime assistant to recently retired Jim Morris will be the skipper in the dugout when the Hurricanes host Rutgers for a three-game series at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

First-year Miami Hurricanes head coach Gino DiMare speaks to his team during practice before the start of the 2019 season, Feb. 12, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida.

First pitch for Friday and Saturday are set for 7 p.m. Sunday's first pitch is set for noon. Season tickets start at $109.

Friday marks the first day of the Delray Beach Open, Palm Beach County's premiere tennis event. Tim Henman takes on Jesse Levine in the first session at 6 p.m. Then Tommy Haas squares off against Jan-Michael Gambill at 8 p.m.

Sessions 2 and 3 are set for Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. Session 4 and 5 begin at 11 a.m. Sunday and Monday, respectively. Ticket prices vary.

You can get your basketball fix Saturday when the Detroit Pistons visit the Heat at 7:30 p.m.

The Fort Lauderdale A1A Marathon races through Las Olas, downtown and the beach Sunday morning. There will be detours for drivers beginning at 6 a.m.

To round out the weekend, you can catch the Panthers in action against the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Comedy Acts and Events

Start your three-day weekend at the Miami International Boat Show, which opened Thursday and continues through Monday.

Ticket prices are $25 per day, but you can save on a two-day pass for $45. A five-day pass is your best value at $100.

For some comedy, you can catch Jeremy Piven at the Miami Improv in Doral. Piven, won three Emmy Awards in the HBO series "Entourage," has a pair of shows Friday and Saturday.

Ticket prices are $30 for general admission or $65 for the meet-and-greet.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival begins Saturday and continues through Monday. Ticket prices are just $12 for those 13 or older. Residents of the Grove (ZIP code 33133) are deeply discounted, paying just $5 admission.

Beer lovers may take the trek north for the Wellington Classic Brew Fest this Saturday. There will be an array of beer and hard ciders from Florida and elsewhere, as well as food and live music.

VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission ticket prices are $40 in advance or $45 at the gate. You must be 21 or older to attend.

