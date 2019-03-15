Local10.com St. Patrick's Day weekend guide: March 15-17

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Some star power is coming to the BB&T Center in Sunrise this weekend.

First, Elton John is making good on his farewell tour, which was postponed after an illness, Saturday at 8 p.m. The cheap seats will cost you just shy of $200.

Less than 24 hours later, Bob Seger (and his Silver Bullet Band) will take the stage for his final tour Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $55 in the nosebleed to $425 for floor seats.

Rock fans will have a choice between Seger and the Steve Miller Band, who will perform at the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The show starts Sunday at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $45 to $105.

There must be demand for Candlebox in South Florida. A second show was added to the band's stop at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale. That means fans will get two chances to hear the sounds of Seattle this Friday and Saturday night, along with special guests To Whom It May. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Bad Bunny will be returning to Miami, sandwiched between two Heat games at the American Airlines Arena. Her last show at the AAA in 2018 was a sellout. Saturday's concert starts at 8 p.m.

Movies

Here's a look at this week's new releases:

Captive State

Five Feet Apart

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

Sports

Heat fans will get two chances to watch their team in action this weekend.

The Milwaukee Bucks come to town Friday at 8 p.m. Then the Charlotte Hornets will visit the AAA for a 1 p.m. tip-off Sunday.

Miami Heat players come off the bench to celebrate as a teammate scores during the second half against the Detroit Pistons, March 13, 2019, in Miami. The Heat defeated the Pistons 108-74.

There's still a few more weekends before Major League Baseball begins regular-season play, but college baseball is in full swing. Florida Atlantic will host Rice this weekend in its Conference USA opener.

Players on the Florida Atlantic baseball team hold their hats over their hearts during the national anthem before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Feb. 20, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida.

First pitch is 6:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Bonus: the first 200 students at Saturday's game will receive a free green St. Patrick's Day-themed FAU baseball shirt.

Entertainment

Drinkers rejoice! St. Patrick's Day weekend is finally upon us. Here are some suggestions for ways to celebrate.

This is also the opening weekend of the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition. We've got everything you need to know before you go.

Get your motor running for the return of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

