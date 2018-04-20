Local10.com weekend guide: April 20-22

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

The Eagles are soaring into Hard Rock Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday. Of course, they'll be without Glen Frey, who died in 2016, but South Florida crooner Jimmy Buffett will fill the void. Tickets are still available for as cheap as $64 in the upper-level seating.

Wu Tang Clan's RZA will also be in South Florida to combine his love for rap with martial arts. "The Genius" will perform a live score for a screening of "The 36th Chamber of Shaolin" on Friday night at The Anderson, an old-school lounge in Miami.

Movies

Amy Schumer is all about the self-deprecating humor in "I Feel Pretty." The comedy follows Schumer as she wakes up one day believing she is the most beautiful woman in the world, despite looking the same as always.

Also opening this weekend is the long-awaited sequel (or is it?) to the 2001 comedy "Super Troopers." The Broken Lizards team is back at it for another adventure as the troopers are called upon to help settle a border dispute in "Super Troopers 2. "

Sports

The Heat will host Philadelphia at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Game 4 of their playoff series. The 76ers lead 2-1, so it's vital that Miami notches a win at the American Airlines Arena.

Entertainment

The Hatsume Fair opens Saturday at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach. This Japanese spring festival is complete with artisan booths, plant sales, Japanese street fair food vendors and children's activities. Click here to purchase tickets.

A little farther north in Jupiter, you can take a tour on replica ships of the Nina and the Pinta at Harbourside Place. (What about the Santa Maria?) Self-guided tours are $8.50 for adults and $6.50 for children ages 5-16. Children 4 and under are free. Guided tours are also available. The ships will be on display from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through next Saturday, April 29.

Last but not least, there will be free entry to all national parks Saturday. This includes the popular Everglades National Park and Dry Tortugas National Park off Key West.

