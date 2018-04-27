Local10.com weekend guide: April 27-29

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Get ready for a weekend of rock 'n' roll at Markham Park in Sunrise.

Fort Rock assembles some of the biggest hard rock acts to South Florida, headlined by Godsmack on Saturday and Ozzy Osbourne on Sunday.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Only the $89 priced single-day tickets remain. Weekend tickets can be bought for $159.50. If you're thinking about going, you'd better buy now. Prices jump to $110 for single-day tickets and $175 for weekend passes after Friday.

If you're in the mood for something lighter, swing by Bayfront Park for the Miami Downtown Jazz Festival. An eclectic lineup will be performing through Saturday. Ticket prices vary.

For the old school type, Saved by the 90s pays tribute to the 10th decade of the 20th century. The party is going down Saturday night at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale.

Movies

"Avengers: Infinity War" officially gets the summer movie season started. Picking up where 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron" left off, the sequel pits Marvel's superhero team against an intergalactic group of baddies.

Click below to find your nearest theater and showtimes:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Sports

The Heat are out of the playoffs, the Panthers narrowly missed the playoffs and the Hurricanes are at Florida State for their annual rivalry series against the Seminoles. That leaves the Marlins, who will host the Colorado Rockies this weekend.

Miami is dead last in the NL East standings, having won just seven games. As bad as the Marlins have been, it's still a better record than the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, who have won two fewer games than Miami.

Entertainment

Kevin Nealon is bringing the laughs to the Palm Beach Improv this Friday and Saturday.

The longtime "Saturday Night Live" cast member and series regular on "Weeds" will have two shows each. Tickets are $25, but there's also a two-drink minimum.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The Taste of Oakland Park runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday at Jaco Pastorius Park. This is your chance to sample the eats and drinks that the city has to offer. There will also be live music and children's activities.

Tickets are $15 for adults and include samples from all food and beverage vendors. Children 12 and under are free.

Seafood lovers can indulge this weekend in Pompano Beach. The Pompano Beach Seafood Festival is going down all weekend long and will include a performance by Starship with Mickey Thomas.

Admission is $10 Friday, $20 Saturday and $15 Sunday. You can also get a $30 three-day pass.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.