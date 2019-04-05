Local10.com weekend guide: April 5-7

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Ska band Less Than Jake rocks the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale this Saturday at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are just $19.50 each.

Movies

Here's a look at this week's new releases:

Thirty years after the Stephen King movie "Pet Sematary" was released, the remake opens Friday in theaters everywhere. The new movie flips the script a bit this time, even though the previews kind of give it away to those who are fans of King's 1983 novel or the original movie.

A different kind of superhero is making his big-screen debut in "Shazam!" Zachary Levi plays the titular character, while Asher Angel of Disney Channel fame stars as his character's child alter-ego.

Emilio Estevez (who also serves as writer and director), Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater star in "The Public," an ensemble drama about a group of homeless library patrons who organize a sit-in during a Cincinnati snowstorm. Miami's own Gabrielle Union co-stars.

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Sports

Longtime Florida State skipper will get one last swing at the Hurricanes this weekend in Coral Gables. Martin is retiring at the end of the season after 40 years as FSU's head coach. The Seminoles haven't lost a series against Miami since 2008. First pitch Friday and Saturday is at 7 p.m., while Sunday's game starts at 1 p.m. Click here to buy single-game or series tickets.

AP Photo/Joseph Reedy Florida State coach Mike Martin salutes the crowd at Dick Howser Stadium after he got his 1,900th win when the Seminoles defeated VCU 11-3, Feb. 19, 2017, in Tallahassee, Florida.

The New Jersey Devils visit the Panthers this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Entertainment

Hey foodies. The Las Olas Wine & Food Festival brings more than 2,500 area restaurants, 30 international wineries and 200 wines together in Fort Lauderdale.

Deon Cole, who is featured in the ABC comedy "Blackish," will take the stage at the Miami Improv this weekend. Cole has two shows Friday night, two shows Saturday night and one show Sunday night. Click here for show times and ticket prices.

