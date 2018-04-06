Local10.com weekend guide: April 6-8

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

The Tortuga Music Festival is back for a sixth consecutive year.

Music lovers will flock to Fort Lauderdale Beach for an ensemble lineup of performers including Florida Georgia Line and Snoop Dogg on Friday, Sister Hazel and Keith Urban on Saturday and Cheap Trick on Sunday.

Ticket prices vary from $125 for a single-day pass to $1,100 for a three-day VIP pass.

By the way, if you're looking to avoid the traffic, Brightline is a great option to get to and from Fort Lauderdale. Brightline announced that it will add a late train departing from the West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale stations on Friday nights. All aboard!

Movies

What would you do if you found out your teenage children were having sex? That's the premise of "Blockers," a comedy starring Leslie Mann and John Cena. The trailer looks hilarious.

Watch the trailer here:

Husband and wife team John Krasinski and Emily Blunt share the screen for the first time in "A Quiet Place." This thriller has been described as Hitchockian, which is a pretty impressive compliment.

Watch the trailer here:

Last but not least, "Chappaquiddick" centers on the events of the infamous fatal crash involving Ted Kennedy, whose political career has remained scarred by the incident. Jason Clarke stars as the senator from Massachusetts and Kate Mara stars as Mary Jo Kopechne, who was killed in the 1969 crash.

Watch the trailer here:

Sports

Former Miami Dolphins and Hurricanes offensive lineman Vernon Carey will once again host his Vernon Carey Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament, now in its ninth year, this Friday.

Vernon Carey (far right) hosts his eighth annual Vernon Carey Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament this Friday at the Weston Hills Country Club.

More than 30 current and former NFL players will hit the links with Carey at the Weston Hills Country Club.

The tournament begins with breakfast and registration at 7:30 a.m. There will be an awards ceremony and luncheon following golf later in the afternoon.

Miami will also return to Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field for a three-game series against ACC Coastal Division foe North Carolina.

The Hurricanes (12-16) are struggling to avoid missing the NCAA tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1970, but they've had some success against the Tar Heels at home. They haven't lost to the Heels in Coral Gables since 2008 and swept the series the last time they played there in 2016.

Jim Morris works with his players on Tuesday

This group of guys doesn't want to be the ones to send Jim Morris out a loser. Expect a hard-fought series.

Entertainment

"Disney on Ice: Reach for the Stars" moves from the BB&T Center to the American Airlines Arena in Miami this weekend.

This performance on ice features Mickey and friends, Elsa and Olaf from "Frozen" and Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."

There are six shows throughout the weekend -- one at 7:30 p.m. Friday, three at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and two at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets start at $16 and can be purchased by clicking here.

The Coconut Grove Business Improvement District is hosting its final Fashion, Art and Music Night of the season.

This free event showcases the neighborhood's world-class cuisine, retail and entertainment options. Guests will stroll through the Grove's tree-lined streets as local musicians play melodies of acoustic guitars, the blues and a splash of Americana throughout the business district.

