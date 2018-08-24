Local10.com weekend guide: Aug. 24-26

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers team up Friday at 7 p.m. at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Paul Rodgers: Born Dec. 17, 1949.

Beck, a legendary guitarist who has played with the Yardbirds and Rod Stewart, will share the stage with the original Bad Company frontman for their "Stars Align" tour.

Tickets are available for as little as $25.

Movies

The weekend's big release could be the worst movie of the year.

Early reviews of "The Happytime Murders" have been horrendous. Still, Melissa McCarthy is in it, as are a whole bunch of R-rated puppets directed by the son of Jim Henson.

Click below to find your nearest theater and showtimes:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

If you want to see a genuine classic, check out the IMAX release of "2001: A Space Odyssey."

The IMAX 50th anniversary presentation of Stanley Kubrick's space opera will replicate its original 1968 theatrical presentation, including the overture introduction and 15-minute intermission.

There will be four showings of the movie in its 70 mm form Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the IMAX theater in Fort Lauderdale.

Click here for showtimes and prices.

Sports

The Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium for a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Miami is winless. Baltimore is undefeated. Something's got to give.

Jeff Romance Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pass in the first series of an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium, Aug. 9, 2018. It was Tannehill's first game action since December 2016.

Click here for tickets.

Meanwhile, the Marlins are also staying put with a weekend series at home.

Good news for families -- anyone 18 or younger wearing a baseball or softball uniform will receive free admission to Marlins Park for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Fans can redeem their tickets at the center-field entrance beginning at 11:30 a.m. Groups will need to pick up their tickets together as they will enter the ballpark immediately.

