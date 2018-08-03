Local10.com weekend guide: Aug. 3-5

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

It's a big weekend for musical acts in South Florida.

O.A.R. gets things started with the band's "Just Like Paradise Tour" featuring Matt Nathanson this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Amphitheatre.

Saturday offers some variety of pop and country.

Kesha and Macklemore will attract the younger fans with a concert at the American Airlines Arena in downtown Miami.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Macklemore and Kesha perform during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on May 19, 2018 in Las Vegas.

Miranda Lambert joins Little Big Town at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.

Both shows start at 7 p.m.

Music aficionados will appreciate the number of '90s acts performing in the Vans Warped Tour beginning Sunday morning. Among the bands scheduled to appear at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre are Less Than Jake, Pennywise and Sum 41.

The music gets started at 11 a.m.

Last but not least, Janet Jackson brings her "State of the World Tour" to the American Airlines Arena at 8 p.m. Sunday. She'll perform hits from her 1989 album "Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814," as well as music from "Janet" (1993), "The Velvet Rope" (1997) and "Unbreakable" (2015).

Click here to buy tickets.

Movies

Ewan McGregor stars as "Christopher Robin" in the newest Disney movie about the grown-up titular character from "Winnie the Pooh" reacquainting with his childhood friend.

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon co-star in the action comedy "The Shy Who Dumped Me." The spoof is a clear attempt at satirizing the James Bond franchise. After all, "The Spy Who Loved Me" was the title of a 1977 Bond film starring the late Roger Moore.

Find your nearest theater and showtimes:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Sports

Football is back!

The Miami Dolphins will participate in a team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium that is free to fans, but you must RSVP online in order to get tickets.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill drops back to throw the football on the first day of training camp in Davie, Florida, July 26, 2018.

Click here to register.

Baseball fans can also enjoy free tickets Saturday afternoon to see two of South Florida's minor league teams play each other.

It's all part of the "Be My Neighbor Day at the Ballpark" -- as in Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter.

In addition to free admission for the game between the Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals, the kids will get to meet PBS character Daniel Tiger.

In exchange for free admission, parents are asked to bring gently used or new school supplies to donate to teachers in the community.

Click here to find out where to get your free tickets.

Entertainment

Kevin Hart brings his "Irresponsible Tour" to the Coral Sky Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. Friday, but don't bring your phones. The funnyman is known for having a no cell phone policy during all of his shows.

Tickets start at $36.

