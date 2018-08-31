Local10.com weekend guide: Aug. 31-Sept. 3

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z will share the stage Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Music superstars Beyonce and Jay Z

They'll be performing together as their "On the Run II" tour comes to South Florida.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Movies

"Pick of the Litter" is a documentary chronicling the life cycle of dogs bred and raised to be service animals.

Click below to find your nearest theater and showtimes:

Sports

FIU football opens its season Saturday night against Indiana. The Hoosiers return to Riccardo Silva Stadium for the second time in three seasons, defeating the Panthers 34-13 in the 2016 season opener.

The Panthers will be debuting a new quarterback in Butch Davis' second year at the helm. Can FIU get back to a bowl? It all begins Saturday at 7 p.m.

Peter Burke/Local10.com FIU cheerleaders stand on the sideline early in the first quarter of the 2016 season opener against Indiana.

If you can't make it to Texas for Miami's season opener against LSU, don't worry. We've got you covered.

The eighth-ranked Hurricanes will face the 25th-ranked Tigers at AT&T Stadium this Sunday at 7:30 p.m., but Local 10 will air a live pregame show beginning at 7 p.m. Local 10 sports director Will Manso will be at "Jerry World" with live reports from the field.

Meanwhile, the Marlins get ready to wind down another season by hosting Toronto in a weekend series at Marlins Park.

First pitch against the Blue Jays is Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Entertainment

Amy Schumer and friends are getting your Labor Day weekend off to a hilarious start. The "I Feel Pretty" star will perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino this Friday at 8 p.m.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Amy Schumer attends the premiere of "I Feel Pretty" on April 17, 2018, in Westwood, California.

Tickets are still available. Click here to get yours.

