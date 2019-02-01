Local10.com weekend guide: Feb. 1-3

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

It's hard to believe Michael Bolton has been at it for 50 years. The smooth soul crooner will sing his hits, along with a full symphony orchestra and the Miami Mass Choir, this Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Photos by Ron Elkman.

Fans can expect to hear the timeless classics like "When a Man Loves a Woman" and "How Am I Supposed to Live without You."

Ticket prices range from $35 to $125.

Farther north, two classic Motown groups will come together in West Palm Beach. The Four Tops and the Temptations will share the stage at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts this Saturday at 8 p.m.

Expect to hear the Four Tops' "Baby I Need Your Loving" and the Temptations' "My Girl."

Ticket prices start at $29.

Movies

Talk about female power. Gina Rodriguez stars in "Miss Bala," an action thriller directed by Catherine Hardwicke of "Twilight" fame. Rodriguez plays a woman who trains to take down a drug cartel after they kidnap her friend. Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

Sports

Get a double dose of Miami Heat basketball and Florida Panthers hockey this weekend.

The Heat will host former Florida Gators coach Billy Donovan and his Oklahoma City Thunder this Friday at 8 p.m. They'll be back at the American Airlines Arena on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan and Dennis Schroder complain to referee Zach Zarba during their game against the Golden State Warriors, Oct. 16, 2018, in Oakland, California.

Over at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, the Panthers will host the Nashville Predators this Friday at 7 p.m. They'll be back on the ice Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, who played for the Stanley Cup last season.

Entertainment

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Paul Reiser, pictured here Nov. 16, 2017 in New York, stars in the Netflix series, "Stranger Things," and produced, co-created and wrote a 7-episode Hulu series, "There's … Johnny!," a comedic peek behind the scenes of "The Tonight Show…

"Mad About You" star Paul Reiser is bringing the laughs Saturday night at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. Here's what he had to say about what folks can expect.

