Local10.com weekend guide: Feb. 9-11

Music

The Goo Goo Dolls are rocking out at Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday at 1 p.m.

Two of Motown's finest groups come together Saturday night in Coral Springs. The Temptations and the Four Tops are performing at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

Gladys Knight will be without her Pips for a performance at the Adrienne Arsht Center at 8 p.m. Then she's leaving on a midnight train to Georgia.

Last but not least, Charo headlines Pride Fort Lauderdale this Sunday. "Cuchi Cuchi!" The annual gay pride festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

Movies

Several new releases are hitting theaters this Friday.

First is the new Clint Eastwood-directed "The 15:17 to Paris." Its central cast is portrayed by the real-life people on which the movie is based.

"Fifty Shades Freed" is the conclusion to the "Fifty Shades" saga.

Every child's favorite rabbit comes to life in a new feature film. James Corden plays the voice of the titular "Peter Rabbit."

Sports

Dwyane Wade is back with the Heat just in time for a home game in Miami. Good luck getting tickets to see No. 3, though. The Heat face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. Friday.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge is an annual bicycle ride that raises money for cancer research at the University of Miami's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. There are several different rides from which to choose, but they all end up at the Dolphins' home at Hard Rock Stadium. Click here for all the details.

Entertainment

Funny man Jon Lovitz is bringing his standup act to the Palm Beach Improv in West Palm Beach. He'll have one show Friday at 7:30 p.m. and two shows Saturday evening. General admission tickets cost $30.

The Hollywood Florida Film Festival is also underway. Never heard of it? You're not alone. Check out all its offerings through Sunday.

