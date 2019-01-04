Local10.com weekend guide: Jan. 4-6

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

The Marshall Tucker Band is coming to the Parker Playhouse. Original member Doug Gray and the gang will be singing some old familiar songs like "Can't You See" and "Fire on the Mountain" beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Diana Ross will be without the Supremes when she sings her lungs out at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood at 7 p.m. Sunday. There "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" to keep us away from this concert.

Movies

It's a frightful start to the viewing New Year with "Escape Room." Six strangers are invited to compete in a series of immersive escape rooms. But, of course, they contain deadly traps. Look out!

Sports

There will be basketball and hockey in South Florida this weekend.

First, the Washington Wizards will visit the American Airlines Arena to take on the Heat at 8 p.m. Friday. Miami (18-18) is 1-0 this calendar year and 7-2 in its last nine games.

Then the Blue Jackets will head south to the BB&T Center for a game against the Panthers at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Panthers (17-16) will look to stay above .500 with a win against Columbus.

Entertainment

"Scary Movie" star Marlon Wayans will be telling jokes in West Palm Beach all weekend long. He has five performances scheduled at the Palm Beach Improv -- two on Friday, two on Saturday and a single show Sunday at 7 p.m.

