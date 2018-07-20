Local10.com weekend guide: July 20-22

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekends happening, including concerts, movies and entertainment throughout South Florida.

Music:

Miami's original bad boys, 2 Live Crew, will perform Friday night in a new concert series in Delray Beach.

The kings of Miami bass will take part in "I Want My 80's Back" at Honey.

This 1990 photograph shows rap group 2 Live Crew's album cover, "As Nasty as They Wanna Be."

DJ Johnny Quest will be warming up the party with all your favorite throwback hits of the decade.

The show gets started at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-20 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Movies:

"Mamma Mia!" fans, get ready for the prequel-sequel, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," coming to theaters Friday. This movie takes place where the original movie left off but but also features flashbacks to 1979 to take us back to how Donna ended up on the island of Kalokairi and trying to figure out who fathered her daughter, Sophie.

"The Equalizer 2" is the sequel to the 2014 movie starring Denzel Washington, who this time plays a retired CIA agent as he sets out on a path of revenge after one of his friends is killed.

Click below to find your nearest theater and showtimes:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

"The Sandlot" is coming back to select theaters this Sunday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. This beloved, nostalgic glimpse at childhood, friendship and baseball is celebrating its 25th anniversary by coming back to Paradise 24 in Davie, the Regal Magnolia Place in Coral Springs, and the Regal Kendall Village Theater. Click here to buy tickets.

Sports:

Friday is a good day for basketball. Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube brings his three-on-three basketball tournament featuring retired NBA players to Miami. Appropriately called the Big3, players like former Heat star Chris "Birdman" Andersen will hoop it up at the American Airlines Arena at 6 p.m.

Here's what Ice Cube had to say when he stopped by Local 10 News for a visit Thursday.

Click here to buy tickets.

Entertainment:

Josh Wolf is bring laughter to the Palm Beach Improv this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

Love and sex is on exhibit this weekend in South Florida.

Exxxotica, which got its start in Miami Beach in 2006, returns to South Florida for the first time in four years.

This traveling exhibit is touted as a "celebration of sexy."

Now at the Miami Airport Convention Center, Exxxotica features more than 200 adult film stars and more than 120 exhibitors from the mild to the wild. Oh, there's also an interactive dungeon experience. Yeah, that sounds sexy.

Exxxotica gets busy from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Click here to buy tickets.

