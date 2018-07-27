Local10.com weekend guide: July 27-29

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Britney Spears is spending the weekend in South Florida.

The pop queen will strut her stuff this Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

All three shows of her "Piece of Me" exclusive limited tour start at 8 p.m.

Just to the north, the Dave Matthews Band will rock the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach this Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

But, if you haven't gotten your tickets yet, Friday will be your only chance to see the group. Saturday night's show is sold out.

Movies

Tom Cruise is back for the sixth installment of his action franchise in "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin reprise their roles, while "Man of Steel" Henry Cavill and Oscar winner Angela Bassett are the newcomers.

This next one is for the kids. "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" is the big-screen debut of the children's superhero team.

Coral Springs native Greg Cipes lends his voice to Beast Boy. He recently appeared at Florida Supercon and spoke to Local 10 News about what to expect.

Other familiar voices in the animated flick are Will Arnett, Kristen Bell and Nicolas Cage.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, "Jaws" is lurking off the coast of South Florida.

The 1975 Steven Spielberg classic will be shown on the big screen Saturday and Sunday night at Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children under 10, but you'll be left on Amity Island if you don't have tickets already. Both nights are sold out.

Entertainment

Gather the kids, hope on a Brightline train and go to Fort Lauderdale to see "Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure" at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Showtimes are Saturday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

