Local10.com weekend guide: June 29-July 1

Music:

Thirty Seconds to Mars will be having a part of their "Monolith" tour at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach this Friday. This LA-based band will definitely sound like they came from a "City of Angels."

Delano Beachside in Miami Beach will be having a 21-and-over event this Saturday at noon with Diplo as the performer. This event will let you "Express Yourself."

Every rose may have its thorn, but we'll gladly endure a few pricks to hear the 1980s rock band Poison take the stage at the Hard Rock Event Center this Sunday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Cheap Trick is also opening for Poison.

Last but not least, get ready to celebrate the '80s with Boy George, the B-52s and one half of the Thompson Twins. Boy George, former lead singer for Culture Club, will share the stage with the singers of "Love Shack" and Tom Bailey (as in, "Hold Me Now") at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater this Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Movies:

The cast of the movie "Uncle Drew" will having laughing until you cry. It stars Lil Rel Howery, who plays Dax and Kyrie Irving who plays Uncle Drew. The two embark on a road trip to round up Drew’s old basketball friends to prove that even though they are old, they can still win.

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” looks to be another brutal-but-realistic glance at the Mexican drug cartel and the CIA’s involvement to put a stop to it. This R-rated sequel to the 2015 crime thriller reunites Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro as they dive deep into the Mexican underworld.

Also, Silverspot Cinema will be screening summertime classics, beginning with "Jaws" this weekend.

Sports:

The New York Mets will be spending the weekend at Marlins Park. First pitch is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Entertainment:

Actor and comedian TJ Miller will be bringing you laughs at the Palm Beach Improv this Friday and Saturday evening. The "Christmas Office Party" star will perform one show at 7:30 p.m. and two shows Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Roy Rochlin/2016 Getty Images Actor T.J. Miller

The Palm Beach Pin-Up Party is happening Friday night at Voltaire night club in downtown West Palm Beach. This event starts at 8 p.m. and brings vintage soul back with some good blues, jazz and R&B.

It's risque business that begins with sushi and ends with a burlesque show. What's not to like? Tickets are just $10.

Irie Weekend is the Irie Foundation's signature fundraising event. Established by South Florida's DJ Irie, the weekend includes a dinner gala, a celebrity Top Golf tournament (Ludacris will perform), a barbecue beach bash and a celebrity brunch. Check out all the events and purchase tickets here.

