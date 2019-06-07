Local10.com weekend guide: June 7-9

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Hootie and the Blowfish bring their reunion tour to the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach this Saturday night, along with special guest the Barenaked Ladies.

I wonder if the Dolphins still make Darius Rucker cry.

Florence and the Machine will perform at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Boca Raton's "Summer in the City" series begins Friday night with a Battle of the Bands at Mizner Park Amphitheater. The grand prize winner will be $1,500 richer.

Movies

Here are the movies opening this Friday:

"Dark Phoenix" is the final installment of the "X-Men" saga. James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain star.

Mindy Kaling wrote and stars opposite Emma Thompson in "Late Night," which follows a late-night talk show host who teams up with a new staff writer in an effort to save her show.

Patton Oswalt replaces Louis C.K. as the voice of Max in "The Secret Life of Pets 2." Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Ellie Kemper, Dana Carvey and newcomer Harrison Ford also lend their voices.

Sports

Good news, Marlins fans. Miami is no longer the worst team in baseball.

That distinction is now a two-way tie between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals.

Having said that, the Marlins are still at the bottom of the division standings, but they'll have a chance to make a dent in the gap against Atlanta this weekend.

The Marlins host the Braves at 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Entertainment

It's national doughnut day Friday, in case you didn't know. Here's a list of all the places where you can get free ones.

It must be summer at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, because Rumba Night is back. Marlow Rosado and DJ Sito Rocks get things started at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Click here to register. There is no cover charge for entry.

Popular comedian DL Hughley brings the laughs to the Palm Beach Improv. He has two shows Friday night, two shows Saturday night and one show Sunday night.

A two-drink minimum is required. You must be 21 or older to enter, with the exception of Friday's 10 p.m. show and the lone show Sunday.

