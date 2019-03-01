Local10.com weekend guide: March 1-3

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Pink extends her Beautiful Trauma World Tour into 2019, beginning with a stop at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. Pink takes the stage at 8 p.m. Friday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The 1980s rock group the Fixx performs at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale at the same time.

A full Saturday of country music is on tap at the WIRK Rib Round Up Country Music Festival in West Palm Beach.

There will be performances from Ryan Montgomery, Maggie Baugh, Chris Lane and Kip Moore to end the night at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

Lawn tickets are just $30.

Two other musical acts from different generations will perform Saturday night in Broward County.

Willie Nelson and family will take the stage at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek at 7 p.m.

The Gin Blossoms will rock the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale an hour later.

General admission tickets are $35. VIP tickets, which include a pre-show meet-and-greet and photographs with the band, are also available.

Movies

Here's a look at this week's new releases:

"Greta"

"Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral"

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Sports

The Hurricanes (6-2) look to remain undefeated in Coral Gables this season as they host UMBC for a three-game series this weekend. First pitch at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Kathy Hitchcock Miami Hurricanes head baseball coach Gino DiMare speaks to player Luis Tuero during a game against Florida Atlantic, Feb. 20, 2019, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Heat are back at home Saturday night for the first time since Dwyane Wade hit the game-winning three to beat the defending world champions. Miami hosts the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m.

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade smiles after he dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half, Feb. 27, 2019, in Miami.

The Panthers have back-to-back home games against the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators this weekend. Saturday's game against Carolina is set for 7 p.m., while Sunday's game against the Senators is slated for 5 p.m.

AP Photo/Joel Auerbach Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo stops a shot by Los Angeles Kings right wing Brendan Leipsic during the second period, Feb. 23, 2019, in Sunrise, Florida.

If you want to drive north into Palm Beach County, the Marlins are staying local for their spring training games against the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals this weekend. Miami will face divisional foe Washington at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches at 1 p.m. Friday. Then they're back in Jupiter to take on the Cardinals at the same time Saturday.

Victor Victor Mesa working out at Marlins camp in Jupiter

Entertainment

Foul-mouthed funny guy Andrew Dice Clay brings his standup act to the Miami Improv in Doral. Recently featured in best picture nominee "A Star is Born," Clay will have shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

At the Festival of the Arts Boca, a live symphony will perform John Williams' Oscar-winning score of the original "Star Wars" during a screening of the movie at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Headed to the Las Olas Art Fair? You can take a ride for free on the Water Taxi.

The Water Taxi is offering free trips to and from the festivities at two stops -- behind the Riverside Hotel parking garage and behind Piazza Italia, at the old Mango's location -- from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

You can join Local 10 News morning anchor and animal advocate Jacey Birch for the 29th annual Walk for the Animals. The walk, to benefit the Humane Society of Broward County, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Huizenga Park.

The rest of the Local 10 News team will also be out and about for Carnaval on the Mile this Saturday and Sunday. Local 10 News spoke to Miss Carnaval Miami 2019 Camila Cuesta about what to expect.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.