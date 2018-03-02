Local10.com weekend guide: March 2-4

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Willie Nelson is "On the Road Again" at the age of 84. The native Texan will strum the guitar and perform at the Pompano Beach Amphitheatre this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam is slated to open for the country legend.

Bill Murray doesn't just act. The "Ghostbusters" star will perform with Jan Vogler and friends Friday night as part of the Festival of the Arts in Boca Raton.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Tickets range from $25-$250.

The King is alive and well in Aventura. Chris MacDonald brings his "Memories of Elvis" traveling show to the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. MacDonald is the only tribute artist hired by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform at Graceland.

Last but not least, Michael McDonald is set to take the stage at the Parker Playhouse this Sunday at 7 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale. Fans can expect to hear plenty of his classics from the Doobie Brothers, including "What a Fool Believes," "Takin' It to the Streets" and "Minute by Minute."

Movies

Several new releases are hitting theaters on Oscar weekend.

Bruce Willis takes over the role made famous by Charles Bronson in the remake of the 1974 movie "Death Wish." Willis plays a doctor who is out for revenge against the men who attacked his family.

The original film spawned four sequels. Somehow, this feels like it's a one-and-done.

Watch the trailer here:



Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian spy with a kickass mentality in "Red Sparrow." Lawrence has made headlines for finally baring all in the movie. So, there's that, if you're into that kind of thing.

Watch the trailer here:



In honor of the 20th anniversary of "The Big Lebowski," Coral Gables Art Cinema will screen the cult classic at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. "The Dude abides."

Watch the trailer here:

Click below to find your nearest theater and showtimes:

Also, don't forget to watch the mecca of all awards shows when the 90th annual Oscars are held Sunday night. Local 10 is the only place to watch the Oscars. Coverage of the red carpet begins at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Complete coverage can be found here.

Sports

Miami will be playing baseball at Mark Light Field for the third consecutive weekend. The Hurricanes (3-5) have lost five of their last six games, including a 5-4 decision at FAU on Wednesday night, but they'll look to get back on track with a three-game series against Maine.

The 'Canes and Black Bears will no longer play a doubleheader Saturday, instead playing under the lights in Coral Gables at 6 p.m. Sunday's series finale has been pushed back from its original time of noon to 11:30 a.m.

Panthers fans will get twice as many opportunities to see their team in action this weekend. Florida hosts the Buffalo Sabres this Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers are back on the ice at the BB&T Center on Sunday to take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 3 p.m.

Sandwiched in between a weekend of Panthers games is a date with the Heat.

If you haven't seen Dwyane Wade back in his familiar No. 3 Heat jersey yet, you'll get the chance Saturday night in Miami. The Heat will look to rebound from an atrocious defensive performance Thursday night when they host the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m.

Last but not least, the Beach Volleyball Major Series tournament is underway in Fort Lauderdale. The best of the best will compete on the sand to take home the trophy. The best part: it's free.

Entertainment

Come meet your favorite news team this weekend for Carnaval on the Mile in downtown Coral Gables.

