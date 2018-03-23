Local10.com weekend guide: March 23-25

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

It's that time again. The 20th edition of Ultra Music Festival sounds off at Bayfront Park beginning Friday. It's the first of a three-day long electronic music festival with Biscayne Bay as its backdrop.

Of course, expect plenty of traffic and crowds in downtown Miami, so if you aren't attending, maybe you should stay away. Police are also promising plenty of security to keep folks safe.

If electronic music isn't your thing, head on over to the Magic City Casino to hear Chicago frontman Peter Cetera. Expect to hear "Glory of Love" (you know, the song from "The Karate Kid Part II") and some familiar Chicago favorites when he takes the stage at 6 p.m. Saturday.

For all those '90s alternative lovers out there, Bush will be rocking the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Saturday evening. These Brits made a name for themselves with the release of their debut album "Sixteen Stone" in 1994. They're sure to be revisiting hits "Comedown" and "Glycerine" when they take the stage at 8 p.m.

Chrissy Hines and the Pretenders will perform at the same venue Sunday at 8 p.m. The Pretenders made it big with their 1984 album "Learning to Crawl," which featured such songs as "Middle of the Road" and "Back on the Chain Gang."

Movies

Several new movies are opening Friday, but none may be bigger than "Pacific Rim Uprising," the sequel to 2013's "Pacific Rim."

Watch the trailer here:



Claire Foy stars in (recently unretired) director Steven Soderbergh's "Unsane." This suspense thriller is the first major movie to be shot entirely on an iPhone.

Watch the trailer here:



"Sherlock Gnomes" is a movie for the whole family. Unless you're a kid, you probably didn't even know this was a sequel to 2011's "Gnomeo & Juliet." James McAvoy, Emily Blunt and Johnny Depp once again lend their voices to the animated film.

Watch the trailer here:



Click below to find your nearest theater and showtimes:

Sports

Baseball fans can check out the once-mighty Miami Hurricanes as they host Virginia for a three-game series this weekend on campus.

The Hurricanes have struggled to win nine games are sitting at 9-11 overall, including a 3-3 mark in ACC play. They'll be challenged by the Cavaliers.

First pitch on Friday and Saturday is 7 p.m. Sunday's first pitch is 1 p.m.

The Panthers are also vying for a playoff spot. Florida stays home Saturday to take on the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m.

Other

If you want to take part in the "March for Our Lives" event but can't make it to Washington, here's a list of local marches where you can stand with the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

