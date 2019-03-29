Local10.com weekend guide: March 29-31

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Ultra Music Festival moves to Virginia Key this year.

Here's everything you need to know before you go: https://www.local10.com/entertainment/are-you-going-to-ultra-music-festival-this-guide-should-help.

Movies

Here's a look at this week's new releases:

Disney's animated classic "Dumbo" comes to life in this live-action version directed by Tim Burton. Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito star.

"The Beach Bum," set and filmed in Miami, also opens Friday. Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Zac Efron and Snoop Dogg star.

Sports

It's the opening weekend of the Major League Baseball season and the new-look Marlins are at home. Colorado won Thursday's season opener 6-3, but Miami will get three more cracks at the Rockies. First pitch at Marlins Park is set for 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Mark Brown/Getty Images Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Miami Marlins at bat in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies during Opening Day at Marlins Park on March 28, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Entertainment

There's a different kind of "Frozen" going on this weekend at the BB&T Center. While the Panthers are on the road, "Disney on Ice" fills the void with a live presentation of the 2013 animated hit.

You'll have five chances to see Olaf and friends, with two performances Friday, two more Saturday and one on Sunday. Click here for tickets.

Anyone with sea legs may consider a trek to West Palm Beach for the Palm Beach International Boat Show. The four-day affair continues all weekend long. Day passes cost $28, but if you plan to go more than once, the two-day pass for $52 is probably your best bet.

For those who feel like spending the weekend in the Keys, you can feast your eyes upon the Blue Angels, among other aces, at the Southernmost Air Spectacular this Saturday and Sunday in Key West. It's a long drive to Boca Chica Field, but here's the payoff: parking and general admission are free.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show starts at 10:30 a.m. each day. The Blue Angels are scheduled to take flight at 2:30 p.m.

