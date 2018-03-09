Local10.com weekend guide: March 9-11

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Movies

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and an ensemble cast join forces for Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time."

Watch the trailer here:



The creator behind "The Fast and the Furious" films is back with an all-new action movie. "The Hurricane Heist" follows a band of thieves who plan to use a Category 5 hurricane to cover their of a bank robbery.

Watch the trailer here:



Click below to find your nearest theater and showtimes:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Sports

There's plenty of hometown sports action in South Florida this weekend.

The Hurricanes open Atlantic Coast Conference play this Friday night against Notre Dame. Miami (6-7) has gotten off to a rough start in the final year of the Jim Morris era. First pitch against the Fighting Irish is at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

A little north up Biscayne Boulevard, the Heat will host Washington on Saturday night for the second time in three games. They dropped a 117-113 decision to the Wizards in overtime Tuesday, but this time it's in Miami, where the Heat have won three in a row at home. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Panthers stay at home for Saturday night's game against the New York Rangers. Florida is vying for a playoff spot, having won eight in a row. Can the Panthers make it nine?

Fort Lauderdale will be bustling with bicyclists and runners this Sunday.

The sixth annual Las Olas International Triathlon will pedal through Fort Lauderdale Beach between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Not too far away, Irish eyes will be smiling at all the runners participating in the Fort Lauderdale Shamrock Run. The four-mile course will bring about traffic delays on Las Olas Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, so if you're not wearing your running shoes, you may want to avoid the area.

Entertainment

Come meet your favorite news team this weekend at Calle Ocho. Join the team at our booth near 15th Avenue.

Local 10's Jenise Fernandez and Liane Morejon will also be competing in the fourth annual Wings for Wishes fundraiser benefiting Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. The fundraiser features chicken wing-eating competitions, tasting stations, a variety of craft beers, wines and premium spirits, live music, and games for the whole family.

The Miccousukee Tribe of Indians is putting on two events Saturday -- the Southern Uprising Tour and the Krome BBQ Cook-Off.

The Southern Uprising Tour features performances by Charlie Daniels, Travis Tritt and the Marshall Tucker Band.

Then taste some of that good old barbecue from various competitors vying for prizes and bragging rights in the Krome BBQ Cook-Off.

Tickets range from $15 to $150 for the all-out honkytonk meet-and-greet.

