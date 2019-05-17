Local10.com weekend guide: May 17-19

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Hey, Toto. We're not in Kansas anymore. Nope, but if you want to see Kansas, you won't have to go any farther than the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, where the classic rock band will be performing Saturday night.

Of course, if you don't have tickets, you'll just have to whip out the old 8 track or cassette tape to hear songs like "Dust in the Wind" or "Carry on Wayward Son." That's because the show is sold out.

Movies

Sequels dominate this weekend's new releases.

"A Dog's Journey," the sequel to 2017's "A Dog's Purpose," opens Friday. South Florida native Josh Gad reprises his role as the voice of Ethan's dog, while Dennis Quid returns as Ethan.

Keanu Reeves returns for "John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum." The latest installment of this action franchise features appearances from Oscar winners Anjelica Huston and Halle Berry.

Sports

If you're from New York, you'll likely never get another opportunity to see your favorite team this cheap. The Mets are coming to Miami this weekend to face the worst team in Major League Baseball. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Marlins Park.

Jon Berti #55 of the Miami Marlins scores on Sandy Alcantara #22 RBI doubles to left in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 11, 2019 in New York City.

Entertainment

Arsenio Hall, the Emmy Award-winning former late night host, is bringing the laughs to the Miami Improv this weekend in Doral. He will have two shows each Friday and Saturday night. General admission is $27 and requires a two-drink minimum.

For those who enjoy comedy and reading, your best bet is likely the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater. That's Chelsea Handler's next stop on her Sit-Down Comedy Tour. Each ticket to Saturday night's show comes with a copy of her new book, "Life Will Be the Death of Me." Tickets start at $69.

