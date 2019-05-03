Local10.com weekend guide: May 3-5

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

South Florida's largest waterfront music festival returns to downtown West Palm Beach this weekend.

Music lovers have three stages from which to choose to hear their favorite acts. Friday's headliner is Earth, Wind & Fire, while Saturday's headliners include Ludacris and the B-52s, and Sunday's headliners include Tears for Fears and Keith Urban.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Keith Urban performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Two-day passes are available for $86. A single-day pass costs $55 Friday and $60 Saturday or Sunday. Click here to purchase tickets.

Closer to home, White Zombie frontman Rob Zombie performs Friday night at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater.

Last but not least, Macy Gray ("I Try") performs Sunday night at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Movies

Here's a look at this week's new releases:

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron are a "Long Shot," opening Friday in theaters everywhere.

Dennis Quaid plays a disgruntled homeowner (or is he?) in "The Intruder."

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Sports

It's a baseball weekend in South Florida.

The Marlins, who currently own the worst record in Major League Baseball, host division rival Atlanta at Marlins Park. First pitch against the Braves is set for 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Curtis Granderson #21 of the Miami Marlins hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park on April 20, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Those who prefer baseball played with aluminum bats can watch the Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. The Hurricanes (31-14) have won 13 of 17 since April headed into their final non-conference series of the season.

Entertainment

The "Mind of Mencia" comes to Miami.

Carlos Mencia has two shows Friday, two Saturday and one Saturday. Note: Saturday's late show is sold out. Click here for tickets.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show flies into Fort Lauderdale Beach this Saturday and Sunday. Click here for everything you need to know before you go.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.