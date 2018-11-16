Local10.com weekend guide: Nov. 16-18

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

He's gonna make you move to Miami, if you haven't already. Latin sensation Marc Anthony performs at the American Airlines Arena on consecutive nights Friday and Saturday.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for BM

Tickets range in price.

Thelma Houston ("Don't Leave Me This Way") is paying tribute to the "Queen of Soul" with a performance at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek this Friday at 8 p.m. Houston will perform a medley of Franklin's songs.

Tickets range from $25-$100. All cash and concession sales will be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in support of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

Changing eras in Miramar, the nostalgic should get a kick out of the "I Love the 80s Music Festival" at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater. You'll get to hear Expose, C+C Music Factory, the original Cover Girls and more.

The concert starts at 6 p.m.

A big weekend for music continues Saturday night with John Legend. He'll be bringing the Christmas spirit to South Beach with a performance at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater. The show begins at 9 p.m.

Movies

Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne are an "Instant Family," opening Friday. The comedy stars Wahlberg and Byrne as a husband and wife who adopt three young children, going from couple to parents overnight.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is the second installment in the Wizarding World "Fantastic Beasts" franchise. The ensemble cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Johnny Depp.

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

Sports

The Dolphins have a bye week and the Hurricanes, FAU and FIU are all on the road this weekend, but there's a marquee game scheduled for Sunday night in Miami. That's when LeBron James will return to face his former team at the arena where he hoisted two world championship trophies and played for two more.

Getty Images via CNN

The Heat will host the Los Angeles Lakers at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Entertainment

Foul-mouthed New York comedian Andrew Dice Clay is getting filthy in South Florida. "Andrew Dice Clay: The Filthy Truth Tour" comes to the Crest Theatre at Old School Square in Delray Beach for a pair of shows Friday night. The first show begins at 7:30 p.m. and a late-night show is scheduled for 10 p.m. This one isn't for the kiddos.

Jeremy Piven, better known as talent agent Ari Gold in the popular HBO series "Entourage," will bring his standup routine to the Palm Beach Improv at CityPlace in West Palm Beach. Piven will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and return for a pair of performances Saturday night (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.).

General admission tickets are $30 each and require a two-drink minimum. You must be 21 or older to be admitted.

