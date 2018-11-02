Local10.com weekend guide: Nov. 2-4

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Lyle Lovett brings some folksy charm to the Sunset Green Event Lawn in Key West at 8 p.m. Saturday. If you can't make it to the southernmost point, not to worry. He'll be performing Sunday night at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers.

Movies

Rami Malek stars as the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," opening Friday.

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Sports

There is a football trifecta in South Florida this weekend.

Miami fans can take solace in the fact that the Hurricanes will be back at Hard Rock Stadium when they face Duke at 7 p.m. Saturday. The 'Canes are looking to get back on track after back-to-back road losses to Virginia and Boston College.

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier throws the ball prior to the game against the Savannah State Tigers on Sept. 8, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

If it's rivalries you are after, just head on over to Riccardo Silva Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the 17th edition of the "Shula Bowl." FAU is fighting for bowl eligibility and will be tested by FIU, which is leading the Conference USA East Division with a perfect 4-0 record.

Last but not least, the New York Jets visit Miami at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Dolphins knocked off the Jets 20-12 earlier this season, but they've since lost four of their last five games. They'll need to find a way to win to remain in the playoff hunt.

AP Photo/Brad Penner

Entertainment

Those of you with a nautical nose should head to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, running all weekend long. A two-day ticket costs $57, while single-day tickets are $33.

Joel McHale brings his standup routine to the Palm Beach Improve in West Palm Beach. "The Soup" host will have three shows over the course of Friday and Saturday evenings. A two-drink minimum is required.

Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons "The Soup" host Joel McHale

The U.S. Air Force's fabulous Thunderbirds will be flying high over South Florida this weekend at the Wings Over Homestead Air and Space Show. Tickets range from $75 to $125. Performances start at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, but no one will be admitted on Homestead Air Reserve Base after 3 p.m.

