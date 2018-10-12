Local10.com weekend guide: Oct. 12-14

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Kid Rock performs at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Because, you know, you want to be a cowboy, baby. He'll be joined by Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker Jr. Click here for tickets.

Kris Connor/Getty Images for WWE

Movies

An ensemble cast, including Jeff Bridges, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth and Dakota Johnson, stars in the crime noir "Bad Times at the El Royale."

Ryan Gosling stars as astronaut Neil Armstrong in the space epic "First Man." It chronicles the years leading up to the first moon landing in 1969.

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Sports

It's a big weekend for sports in South Florida.

The Hawks visit the Heat this Friday at 8 p.m. for an exhibition game at the American Airlines Arena.

The Panthers host the Vancouver Canucks this Saturday at 4 p.m. at the BB&T Center.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Jonathan Huberdeau #11 of the Florida Panthers and Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning fight for the puck during Opening Night at Amalie Arena on October 6, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Later that evening, FIU hosts Middle Tennessee in a Conference USA game at 7:30 p.m.

Last but not least, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase will go against his former team when the Chicago Bears come to Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Getty Images

Entertainment

Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" returns to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts this weekend in Fort Lauderdale. Shows are at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Click here for tickets.

This is the opening weekend of Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. You'll have your pick of four different haunted houses Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are $30. Click here for more information.

Heather McDonald brings her standup routine to the Crest Theatre at Old School Square in Delray Beach with a pair of shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Speaking of comedy, "Night School" actor Kevin Hart makes a stop at the American Airlines Arena on "The Irresponsible Tour" this Saturday at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Also Saturday, you can meet former Miami Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers great Warren Sapp -- and drink his beer -- at Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Palm Beach County Seminole Club is paying tribute to the late Burt Reynolds with an afternoon of bowling. "Bye Week Bowling for the Bandit" is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Revolutions at CityPlace in downtown West Palm Beach.

Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images via CNN Burt Reynolds as Bo 'Bandit' Darville, in 'Smokey And The Bandit', 1977.

For $25, you can bowl for two hours, get two slices of pizza, sodas and bowling shoes. Proceeds will go to the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Television. Click here for tickets.

